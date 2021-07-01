O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,351 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 64.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 157.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 215.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 847.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56.

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

