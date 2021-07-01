O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $93,010,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 31,851.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,774 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $52,256,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 307.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

VALE stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $23.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.