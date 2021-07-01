O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,076 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

