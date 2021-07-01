O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 519 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,354,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,451,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 2,355 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $160,281.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,172.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,462 shares of company stock worth $4,940,476. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

ALK stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

