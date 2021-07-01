O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 6,666 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 81.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 394.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE PUK opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02. Prudential plc has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $44.99.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

