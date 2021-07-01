O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,294 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BRF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,836,000 after purchasing an additional 688,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BRF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BRF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 154,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

BRFS stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

