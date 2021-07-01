O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 43.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in E. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 187,091.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 548,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth about $9,988,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ENI by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth about $3,960,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the third quarter worth about $1,438,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on E. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

