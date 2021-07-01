O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 53.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 380,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Euronav by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 1,588,688 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Euronav by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 253,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 107,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE EURN opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

