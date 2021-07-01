O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $708,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.94. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

