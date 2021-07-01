O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $272.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $190.50 and a 12-month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

