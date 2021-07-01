Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Gap Up to $22.55

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.55, but opened at $23.36. Oasis Midstream Partners shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 6,923 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

