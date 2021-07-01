Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Plans $0.38 Dividend

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $104.60.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

