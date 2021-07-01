Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$4.75 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$314.82 million and a P/E ratio of -353.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$4.51.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$94.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,243.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 383,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$617,449.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,200 shares of company stock worth $56,301.

Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

