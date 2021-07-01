OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

OFS Capital stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 34,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,861. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $133.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 160,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

