OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $45,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,716,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,509,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

