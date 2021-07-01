Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS OLVI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 50,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176. Oliveda International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.

Get Oliveda International alerts:

Oliveda International Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.