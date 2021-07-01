OLO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,075 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,839% compared to the average daily volume of 107 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

OLO opened at $37.39 on Thursday. OLO has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.56.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

