OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler Sells 25,000 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

OSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after buying an additional 187,800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $5,026,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

