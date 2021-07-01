OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $42.03 on Thursday. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $320,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,452,551 over the last 90 days. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

