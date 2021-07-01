OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) Insider Sells £4,200 in Stock

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) insider Arvind Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £4,200 ($5,487.33).
Shares of OPG stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Thursday. OPG Power Ventures Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £56.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.56.
OPG Power Ventures Company Profile
See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.