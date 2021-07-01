OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) Insider Sells £4,200 in Stock

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) insider Arvind Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £4,200 ($5,487.33).

Shares of OPG stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Thursday. OPG Power Ventures Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £56.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.56.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

