Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,380.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $474.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $194.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

