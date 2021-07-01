Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $3.57 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,473,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 119,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 48,266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,071,000 after acquiring an additional 119,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000.

EWY opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

