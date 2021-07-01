Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $5.58 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $11,211,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $243.75 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

