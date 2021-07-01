Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

ACWX stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $59.19.

