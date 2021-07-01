Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 14.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after buying an additional 128,666 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $199.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

