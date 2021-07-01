Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $2.15 Million Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 254,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter worth about $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

