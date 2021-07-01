Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $5.26 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $318.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.70. The company has a market capitalization of $339.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.22 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

