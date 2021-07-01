ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 205.26% from the company’s previous close.

ORIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $649.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,802,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 229,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

