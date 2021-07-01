Origin Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,389.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $27,389.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00138531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00169350 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,255.36 or 0.99575017 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.