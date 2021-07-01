Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $259.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

