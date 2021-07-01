Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 259.4% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

