Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,348.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,348 ($17.61) and last traded at GBX 1,315.76 ($17.19), with a volume of 7417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,312 ($17.14).

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXB shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,147.82. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

In related news, insider Siyamak Rasty purchased 2,235 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,786.80 ($37,610.14).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

