PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $267 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.75 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $415,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

