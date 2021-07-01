Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 515 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 495.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.94.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $256.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18, a PEG ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.80. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $272.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

