Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,160 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSH opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,373,494 shares in the company, valued at $83,288,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,731,292.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock valued at $484,730,360. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

