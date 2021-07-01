Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $121,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 8,317.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,006,000 after buying an additional 3,948,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $23,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 381.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after buying an additional 3,201,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $21,712,000. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.