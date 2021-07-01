Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $124,000 in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PagerDuty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $775,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 148.1% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,497 shares of company stock worth $3,224,321 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.15. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

