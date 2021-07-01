Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

