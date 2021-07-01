Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $115,000 Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $13,289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $3,548,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,570,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TMX stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

