PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $12.92 on Major Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and $271.04 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $12.92 or 0.00038671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00054143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.35 or 0.00716685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.17 or 0.07839472 BTC.

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 189,100,743 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

