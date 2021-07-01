Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $104.44. 276,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,742. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

