Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.79% of Park-Ohio worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $404.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million. Research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

