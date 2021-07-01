Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys Shares of 75,295 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEG opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

