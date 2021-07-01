Partners Group Holding AG Acquires 49,163 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 100.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for about 0.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Datadog by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after buying an additional 328,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,067,000 after buying an additional 486,305 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.67. The company had a trading volume of 74,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,387. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -743.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,247,191 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,055. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

