Partners Group Holding AG Boosts Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 19,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

