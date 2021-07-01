Partners Group Holding AG Purchases 2,775 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for approximately 2.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.18% of Ares Management worth $25,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,543 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after buying an additional 367,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,902,000 after buying an additional 135,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

ARES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $64.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

