Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ PBHC opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

