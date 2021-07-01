Patrick Davies Purchases 43,694 Shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) Stock

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) insider Patrick Davies purchased 43,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,171.60 ($43,694.00).

About Neuren Pharmaceuticals

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

