Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAYA. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $11.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paya will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 35.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paya by 187.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,823,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 59.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

