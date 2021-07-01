Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $121.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paychex traded as high as $108.27 and last traded at $108.20, with a volume of 17714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.30.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

